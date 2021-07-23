National Vanilla Ice Cream Day: How to make ice cream in a bag

July 23 is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day! Ice cream is perfect to help cool you and your family down on a warm summer day, and the best part, ice cream in a bag will only take 15 minutes total for you to enjoy!

Luckily enough, there’s a very simple way to make your own ice cream right at home, and there’s a good chance you already have all the ingredients you’ll need.

To make ice cream in a bag, you’ll need 1 cup of half & half, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 3 cups ice, 1/3 cup kosher salt, and any toppings you’d like to add.

The directions to make your ice cream are very simple. First, you should combine the half & half, sugar, and vanilla into a small resealable bag. Squeeze out all the air and seal the bag after combining.

Next, in a larger resealable bag, combine the ice and salt. Take the small bag and place it in the larger bag, and get to shaking! You’re going to have to shake the bag for about seven to ten minutes, so make sure you have some backup if you get tired. You’ll feel the ice cream harden, and that means you will soon enjoy your treat.

After the ice cream has hardened, add your toppings and crush them around if you’d like them mixed in. Scoop the ice cream out of the bag, and enjoy!