Nationals fan goes viral after taking ball to chest to avoid dropping beers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Nationals fan and D.C. resident Jeff Adams took a ball directly to the chest during Game 5 of the World Series, so he didn’t have to drop his beers.

Adams was then invited to attend Game 6 in Houston and he was there in a t-shirt from Bud Light saying “Always Save the Beers.”

Now because of all the hype, Bud Light made two commercials featuring Adams’ chest bump with the home run ball.

One of the commercials states, “not all heroes wear capes… or gloves,” and the second one says, “we’re not saying you turned the series, but we’re not saying you didn’t.”

The company hinted that he could be featured in a super bowl commercial.