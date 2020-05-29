Necco Wafers expected to return to stores

A classic candy is making a comeback.
Necco Wafers is one of the oldest candy brands in existence.
They were created in 1847. The Spangler Candy Company says it purchased the brand two years ago and has been working on its return ever since.
Necco Wafers should be available at major drug stores nationwide next month and in major retailers in July.
Top Stories:
- Flood of mail-in ballots spurs fight to change deadlines
- Round the Clock Diners receive $1,000 fine each for operating with suspended licenses
- Protesters fill Gettysburg Square to condemn death of George Floyd