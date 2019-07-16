Nestlé creates chocolate with no added sugar

ARLINGTON, Va. (WHTM) – Nestlé is giving chocolate lovers a reason to indulge with a lot less guilt.

The Swiss company on Tuesday revealed its new invention: chocolate without refined sugar.

The unique chocolate is made entirely from the cocoa fruit, using the beans and pulp as the only ingredients.

Nestlé explained that the cocoa fruit contains cocoa beans and cocoa pulp. Some of the soft, sweet pulp that surrounds the beans is used in the fermentation of the cocoa beans after they are harvested, but a significant proportion is usually removed.

Until now, Nestlé says the pulp has not been used as an ingredient to naturally sweeten chocolate.

The chocolate maker says its natural approach allows it to extract the pulp and use it in chocolate with no compromise on taste, texture and quality.

“This is a real innovation which uses the natural sweetness of the cocoa pulp to provide a pure, novel chocolate experience,” the company said in a news release.

Nestlé plans to introduce the first product in Japan in the fall. Additional products in other countries will follow next year.