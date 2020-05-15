New Jersey beaches opening ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WHTM) — According to Johns Hopkins University, New Jersey ranks second for its number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. but that’s not stopping the state from opening up its beaches and boardwalks.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Thursday, that the Jersey shore will be open in time for Memorial Day.

Just signed an EO allowing beaches & boardwalks to remain open with social distancing in place – effective 5/22.



Going down the Shore is part of our DNA, and we’re determined to allow families the opportunity to safely enjoy it in time for Memorial Day.https://t.co/aES9PIy3sP pic.twitter.com/p92ZJmgZf5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

Starting next Friday, May 22, crowds will be limited and social distancing is encouraged. Rides, games, and playgrounds will stay closed. Showers and restrooms will be open.

Our ABC affiliate WPVI states the governor also said each town must establish its own capacity limitations and ways to enforce social distancing. Restaurants on boardwalks can remain open for takeout only, and amusement parks and playgrounds will remain closed.

Also opening soon in New Jersey is the drive-thru Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park. The park itself will remain closed but guests can drive their own cars through the Safari which features more than 1,000 exotic animals. They say you must register online, but there’s no word yet on an official opening date.

