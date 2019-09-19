New Jersey girl, 5, still missing as search enters 4th day

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – An Amber Alert remains in effect for a missing 5-year-old New Jersey girl police believe was lured from a park playground in broad daylight.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in Bridgeton City Park just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said they have reports a man may have lured Dulce from the swings where she was playing with her little brother. People in the park told police the man drove away in a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.

The girl’s mother told police that Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother while she remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The mother said when she saw the 3-year-old returning to her vehicle without his sister, she could not find the girl.

Dozens of police officers, dogs, and firefighters have searched the park. Divers searched a pond but found nothing.

“We don’t have any solid suspects. We are investigating all the possibilities. We have video surveillance that we’ve gathered from all of this area, as much as we could obtain,” Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari told WPVI-TV.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals. She had her dark-colored hair in a ponytail.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

