New Jersey police issue Amber Alert for girl, 5, missing since Monday

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – Police in New Jersey have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who vanished from a park playground late Monday afternoon.

The alert indicates Dulce Maria Alavez may have been taken by a man who led her into a red van with a sliding door on the passenger side and tinted windows, based on witness reports, Bridgeton police said.

The girl’s mother told police that Dulce was playing on swings with her 3-year-old brother while she remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The mother said when she saw the 3-year-old returning to her vehicle without his sister, she could not find the girl.

“We thought she was just hiding. I went over there and couldn’t find her. I looked in the woods, too, but no, she wasn’t in there,” Noema Alaves-Perez told Philadelphia television station WPVI.

More than 50 police officers, firefighters, and members of a water search and rescue team searched the park all day Tuesday. New Jersey Search and Rescue remained in the city park through the night and into Wednesday morning.

WPVI reported the park spans more than 1,000 acres.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals. She had her dark-colored hair in a ponytail.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Bridgeton Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Video provided by WPVI-TV; https://6abc.com/