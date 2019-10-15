New Jersey police release sketch in case of missing 5-year-old girl

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – Authorities investigating the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl from a New Jersey park last month have released a composite sketch of a person seen in the park around the time Dulce Maria Alavez went missing.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said the sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description.

The sketch is not from a child witness who gave an initial description that led to an Amber Alert on Sept. 17, authorities said. Dulce was last seen in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16.

Authorities are not calling the man a suspect or a person of interest. They want to speak with him because he may have information that could help determine what led to Dulce’s disappearance.

He was reported to have been with one or two children under the age of 5 years old, and he may have been wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball-style hat.

Anyone who can identify him or who has information about the case is asked to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.

The reward for information leading to Dulce’s location or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is up to $52,000.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.