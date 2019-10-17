New Jersey shuts down rides after child dies at festival

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State officials have shut down an amusement ride and all other similar rides in New Jersey after a 10-year-old girl was thrown to her death from one at a festival over the weekend.

The Community Affairs Department says inspectors have yet to determine what caused the incident on the Wisdom Super Sizzler which took the life of Hailey McMullen of Deerfield Township. She was ejected from the ride and taken to a hospital, where she died.

NJ.com reports state inspection records show the ride was in full compliance in April. Earlier reports found some electrical repairs, a restraining bolt that needed to be replaced and missing permit stickers.

The ride’s operator claims there was never a major incident involving the ride in its 27 years of operation.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.