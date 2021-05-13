New job numbers fall flat, Republicans and Democrats share their sides

(WHTM) — The number of new jobs added last month was below expectations, but why?

Republicans and Democrats have different opinions.

Republican Senators say people are making close to or more money from weekly unemployment benefits which, in turn, hurts small businesses. White House officials disagree, saying the benefits aren’t hurting the economy and that childcare is what’s holding people back.

“The Biden bucks are keeping people from going back to work,” Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said.

“The actual issues at play here are the pandemic,” White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said.

President Biden said this week that those getting unemployment benefits must accept suitable employment when it’s offered.