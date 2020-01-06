New law could allow drinking while shopping in Virginia

VA (WHTM) — A proposed law in Virginia could expand an open-container alcohol law to smaller shopping centers.

Right now only four shopping centers in Virginia let people buy a drink at a restaurant or bar, then go walking around with the drink in a special cup.

WJLA says currently, only developments on at least 25 acres can apply for what’s called a “Commercial lifestyle center license.”

A bill recently introduced in the Virginia general assembly would shrink the required acreage down to 10. That would let smaller shopping centers apply for the licenses.

The idea is to help those brick and mortar businesses compete with online sellers by making shopping more of an experience.

The General Assembly could consider the bill as early as next week.