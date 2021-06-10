New York high school puts together digital cookbook

NEW YORK (WHTM) — Many people were hit hard by COVID-19, and high school students in New York teamed up to help make sure families don’t go hungry in their community.

Students at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens created digital cookbooks called “Comfort Food from Around the World.” They’re using the proceeds for a food pantry they started last year.

The students say they wanted to make sure everyone could try at least one recipe, so they included all kinds of dishes representing their diverse student population.

To buy one, visit their website.