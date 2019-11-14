New York police investigate newborn found dead, abandoned outside

PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (WHTM) — According to News 12 Hudson Valley, a newborn was found unclothed and deceased on a pile of rocks in freezing temperatures in Port Jervis New York

News 12 says the discovery has neighbors in tears after the newborn was found abandoned along Hornbeck Avenue overnight without a blanket or any clothes in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night.

Port Jervis Police confirm a neighbor called for help around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

That neighbor that called told News 12 by phone that her teenage children first found the infant and thought it was a doll so they asked her to come out and check.

She says the child was lifeless and left on a cold rock.

Police say the baby was found in the fetal position with the umbilical cord still attached.

No arrests have been made and the autopsy is still pending.