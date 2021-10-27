New York school district bans ‘Squid Game’ Halloween costumes

Waiters dressed in outfits from the Netflix series Squid Game pose while playing a game to attract customers at a cafe in Jakarta on October 19, 2021. (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – Halloween costumes often reflect whatever is most talked about in the months leading up to the spooky holiday — which is why one New York school district is preemptively steering students away from the Netflix smash hit “Squid Game.”

Principals at three elementary schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius district sent emails to parents to let them know that dressing up as a character from the dystopian South Korean survival drama won’t be permitted.

An email sent to parents of Mott Road elementary school cited “concerns about the potential violent nature of the game” and said that “Squid Game” was “inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school,” according to CNY Central.

The Netflix show depicts a group of South Korean residents who compete in a series of children’s games for the chance to rid themselves of crippling debt. Those who lose the games, however, are killed.

Dr. Craig Tice, superintendent of schools, told CNY Central in a statement that some school staff members had already seen students at recess mimicking games from the show.

“Because of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume,” Tice wrote. “They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess.”