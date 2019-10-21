Nickelodeon Universe set to open this week in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHTM) — A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey this week.

Nickelodeon Universe will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

The 8.5 acre park is located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters, and attractions. Among the coasters, the Shellraiser features a 122-foot drop, the Shredder will be the tallest and longest free-spinning roller coaster; and the Skyline Scream will have a record for the tallest indoor spinning drop tower.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and there will be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.

An All-Access Ticket for those more than 48 inches tall who are seeking the most thrilling experience is $49.99. And a General Access Ticket, which recommended for those under 48 inches and who choose not to ride the most thrilling rides, is $39.99.

Admissions are for specific blocks of time. Children 2 years old and younger are free.

American Dream will open in chapters beginning Friday. The rest of the complex with 450 shops, restaurants, and amenities will be up and running by March 2020, the developer said.

For more information and tickets for Nickelodeon Universe visit americandream.com