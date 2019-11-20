NJ high school football game interrupted by gunfire will continue at Eagles Stadium

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey high school football game that was interrupted by a shooting will continue Wednesday.

KYW reports that the game will be completed at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Three people were shot during a playoff game last Friday between Pleasantville and Camden high schools including a ten-year-old boy.

While the community is still processing the terrifying scene and praying for the boy’s recovery, officials say it is good for students to have something to look forward to.

“They’re all excited. They got their tickets today for their parents and it was like a celebration for them which is good, they need to have that feeling back again,” Dennis Anderson, Pleasantville Interim Superintendent said to KYW.

According to police, the gunman is 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt.