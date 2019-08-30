Northern Lights visible in the U.S. this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CNN) – Forget fireworks this holiday weekend. A spectacular, all-natural light show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis is coming to a sky near you, if you’re in certain parts of several northern states.

The aurora borealis is a common sight in Alaska and close to the poles but isn’t usually seen in the contiguous United States.

NOAA says this weekend’s northern lights are occurring due to geomagnetic storm activity.

The aurora borealis will be visible in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, and Maine, according to an interactive map maintained by the geophysical institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.