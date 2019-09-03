NRA responds to Walmart

FAIRFAX, Va. (WHTM) – The National Rifle Association disagrees with Walmart following the supermarket giant’s decision to end handgun ammunition sales.

The Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and discontinue selling short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition nationwide.

The decision of the company to end ammo sales follows several mass shootings that recently occurred in Odessa, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people inside of a Walmart.

In regards to Walmart’s actions, the NRA believes that this would be a huge mistake for the company and released a comment in conjunction with their beliefs.

The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.

This remark is in keeping with the organization’s incumbent philosophy of the second amendment and keeping firearms by any means.

The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.

In addition to no longer providing ammo for purchase, the company asks that patrons not carry while inside the store.