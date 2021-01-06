(WJW)– The Mega Millions jackpot was at $447 million when the winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night. The cash option is $339.6 million.
The winning numbers are 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, with the Mega Ball 4.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million with the next drawing Wednesday night.
TOP STORIES
- Georgia takeaways: Black turnout fuels Warnock victory
- We Salute You: SP4 Russel Cook
- As COVID-19 vaccinations gain momentum, Dr. Fauci saying we could have some degree of normality “by the fall”
- Numbers drawn in $447 million Mega Millions jackpot
- Pennsylvania Republican representatives calling electoral vote “inaccurate total vote count”