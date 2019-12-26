Officer saves choking baby ahead of Christmas

PERTH, Au. (WHTM) — A hero police officer saved a choking baby just before the clock ticked over to Christmas day.

Western Australia Police Force footage captures the moment two young parents frantically ran into Perth Police Station shortly before midnight on Tuesday desperately looking for someone to save their child’s life.

The 8-month-old baby choked on some food and wasn’t breathing.

Acting Sergeant Jason Lee rushed over, took the child from her dad’s arm, performed CPR and saved the baby in a matter of seconds.

His heroic actions saved a family’s Christmas.