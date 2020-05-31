Ohio animal hospital offers free care for police horses injured during weekend protests

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio animal hospital is looking to help horses that were injured during the police violence protests this weekend.

Demonstrators across the nation took to the streets in response to the death of George Floyd. He died Monday while in Minneapolis police custody.

The Animal Eye Institute, located in Cincinnati, is offering to treat police force horses that received eye injuries during the protests.

Our sister station in Columbus, WCMH, shared video on Twitter of protesters throwing objects at mounted officers during the downtown demonstration Saturday.

Tear gas fired after objects thrown at mounded officers during downtown protests. https://t.co/3HKAU4Bz41 pic.twitter.com/LoPzMxGR0J — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 30, 2020

While it is unclear from the video if any of the horses were injured, the Animal Eye Institute has extended their hand to officers located anywhere from Columbus to Lexington, Kentucky.

“We aren’t in any way going to get political here, but if any police horses have eye injuries from protests from Columbus down to Lexington, we will treat them for free,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “Just call the office or send us an email. The big gentle giants don’t deserve to be hurt.”

While the Columbus protest turned violent, causing the Ohio governor to activate the National Guard and Columbus officials to issue a state of emergency and an indefinite city-wide curfew, most of the protesters in Lexington remained peaceful.

**Watch the video above for a look at the Columbus protests**

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, protests erupted in Lexington for the second night in a row Saturday.

While some were seen turning over garbage cans, other protesters picked up the spilled trash. Some protesters confronted police, chanting “No Justice, No Peace!” and “I can’t breathe!”

Protesters confront police in front of the library on Main. @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/dVxwRwBiSx — Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) May 31, 2020

A third “socially distant, non-violent protest” has been planned for Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Lexington courthouse.

In Cincinnati, where the Animal Eye Clinic is located, protests have been violent. FOX 19 reports several protesters threw bottles and rocks at police. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s helmet was even stuck by a bullet. The officer is ok.

Some protesters were seen throwing trash cans into the streets and starting fires. Some businesses were also vandalized.

Nationwide more than 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities have been arrested since Thursday. While most protests being held in Floyd’s name have been peaceful, several have erupted in violence.

Continuing coverage, here.