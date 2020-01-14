Ohio teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say the body of an Ohio teenager who had been missing for more than three weeks was found stuck in a chimney of a vacant home in his neighborhood.

Police in Port Clinton, Ohio, said Tuesday they believe 14-year-old Harley Dilly got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident.

Authorities say he likely climbed on a roof to get inside the home, went down the chimney and got stuck.

Volunteers along with state and local have been searching for Dilly since he was last seen leaving home for school on the morning of Dec. 20.

Police say there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

