Ohio woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 79-year-old woman in Ohio will have to go to jail for feeding stray cats.

Nancy Segula has been cited four times since 2017 for feeding strays at her Garfield Heights home. Her latest citation required her to appear before a magistrate who sentenced her last week to 10 days in a county jail, Cleveland television station WJW reports.

Garfield Heights has an ordinance that makes it illegal to feed stray cats and dogs.

“That is too much of a sentence for me for what I’m doing when there are so many people out there that do so many bad things,” Segula told WJW.

“I couldn’t believe my mom was telling me that,” her son Dave Pawlowski told the TV station. “For what’s she’s doing out here, feeding some stray animals, she gets 10 days in the county jail? I couldn’t believe it.”

Segula says a former neighbor moved away and left their cats behind, and soon the animals started showing up on her back porch.

“I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover,” Segula told WJW. “Once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden.”

“I’m sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail, not a lot of good things at all, and they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?” Pawlowski said.