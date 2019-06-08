One ticket claims $530M Mega Millions jackpot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mega Millions ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Friday night to win the estimated jackpot of $530 million, or $345.2 million cash, the multi-state lottery game announced.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing are 17, 19, 27, 40, 68, and the Mega Ball 2.

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize; they were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The jackpot is the largest since the $1.5 billion Mega Millions prize last October. Other Mega Millions jackpots won this year include $437 million in New York on January 1 and $273 million in New Jersey on March 1.