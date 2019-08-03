Oregon man, 94, nearly tossed $6.5 million lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. (WHTM) – A 94-year-old Air Force veteran in Oregon hit a lottery jackpot of $6.5 million, a fortune he almost threw away.

William Bowker’s granddaughter checks his lottery tickets and mistakenly thought one was for a Mega Millions drawing when instead it was for Megabucks, KATU-TV reports.

Bowker said he double-checked the ticket before he threw it away and realized he hit all the winning numbers.

Bowker took the cash payment. After taxes, he’ll pocket $2.2 million. He said he already has everything he needs, but he’s thrilled he’ll be able to help his family.

Information from KATU-TV, https://katu.com