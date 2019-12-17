Over 1,800 people attempt to set Guinness record for World’s Largest Dessert Party at one location

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WHTM) — More than 1,800 people took part in an attempt to set a new Guinness record for World’s Largest Dessert Party at one location.

WGEM reports in Saturday’s dessert party, in Hannibal, Missouri everyone ate a vanilla cupcake at the same time.

If confirmed, it would break Ludington, Michigan’s record of 1,558 set earlier this year.

An organizer said it may take several months before they find out if they officially broke the record.

“Then we will submit all of our evidence to Guinness: video, photo, all kinds of documentation, and it’ll take a while for them to review our evidence, and you know to make sure that we actually did break the record, but we feel like we probably got there,” McKenzie Disselhorst, volunteer coordinator said to WGEM.

The volunteer coordinator said they decided to go for this record as a fun way to finish out the year of celebrating the 200th anniversary of the city’s charter, in 1819.