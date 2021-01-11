Pa. National Guard members sent to D.C. until Biden inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C. following the violence and protestor riots that occurred last week.
The Guard members will stay there through Jan. 20 when Joe Biden is sworn-in during the 46th annual Presidential inauguration.
Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard, as well as local civilian authorities, and work to keep the Capitol secure.
TOP STORIES
- Kickoff preview: College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State vs. Alabama
- 2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
- Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie: “wouldn’t surprise me if [Doug Pederson] was on another NFL team by end of the week”
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign