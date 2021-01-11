Pa. National Guard members sent to D.C. until Biden inauguration

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C. following the violence and protestor riots that occurred last week.

The Guard members will stay there through Jan. 20 when Joe Biden is sworn-in during the 46th annual Presidential inauguration.

Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard, as well as local civilian authorities, and work to keep the Capitol secure.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss