Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella files negligence lawsuit

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A woman who was impaled by a beach umbrella in Maryland three years ago has sued the town and umbrella business, claiming their negligence resulted in serious injuries.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court says Jill Mendygral, of Kingston, Pa., was lounging on the beach in Ocean City when an umbrella was swept up by gusts of wind and impaled her chest. Rescuers cut off the end of the umbrella, leaving the tip in her chest until a Maryland State Police helicopter could transport her to a hospital.

The lawsuit says Mendygral required surgery for the wound it left behind. It says she still has back pain and pelvic pain, numbness in her right arm and hand, and a range of mental health conditions.