Penn State research reveals impacts felt by childcare providers due to covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the start of school right around the corner some kids will be hitting the classrooms while others may be doing school virtually, and some will do a hybrid of both.

On Monday the Department of Human Services hosted a press call to discuss results from a recent study done at Penn State Harrisburg, which analyzed the financial impacts on childcare facilities in the state due to COVID-19.

The study looked at four main challenges in the industry like facility expenses, payroll, and the demand to implement new health and safety guidelines from the governor including mask-wearing, socialization and sterilization.

The study shows that costs have increased to implement guidelines.

Dr. Philip Sirinides, the Director of Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs said that while the main factors were published in the study, he understands they don’t represent every issue in every establishment.

The main findings, however, were felt across all facilities in the state.

The research found that with a total of 7,000 licensed childcare facilities in the state, over 200 of them have decided to close their doors because of COVID-19.