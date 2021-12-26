Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, West Virginia after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day.

Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans Boulevard. Police were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. but Marshall was gone when they arrived. Shifflet was then taken to Meritus Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Marshall was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. Police learned through their investigation that he also had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police for assault in a separate incident involving Shifflet.

Marshall was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2014 in a non-domestic related homicide in Hagerstown and had been out of prison for around two years before this incident. The couple shared a child together and Washington County Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy.

Marshall has been charged with first-degree murder as well as other related charges for this incident and will be extradited back to Maryland.