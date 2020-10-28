Pennsylvania’s Jewish community remembers lives lost on 2-year anniversary of Tree of Life Synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Oct. 27, marks the two-year anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting. The Pennsylvania Jewish community is remembering the eleven lives lost on one of Pennsylvania’s darkest days.

Exactly two years ago, a gunman killed eleven people attending a Shabbat service at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Harrisburg rabbi Ron Muroff went to Pittsburgh to aid the Jewish community and help Tree of Life with the healing process. He remembers how groups outside the Jewish community reached out, as well.

“We’ve stood by other groups at other times, and hopefully we can all find the strength to continue to stand up for each other and stand up for what is right,” Muroff said.

Police say the suspect is connected to anti-Semitic hate groups and is still awaiting trial.

