People display messages to support workers during the pandemic

MONROE, Mich. (WHTM) — Spreading love through isolation, across the world people are spending their time inside with a new mission.

Some new social media challenges are encouraging people to put up messages and art on their windows for essential workers to see.

Cut out hearts and drawings adorn homes from Canada to Norway to Michigan.

Many parents even got their kids in on the fun to help pass the time.

The goal is to show first responders, sanitation workers, and delivery drivers they are not forgotten as much of the world lives in isolation to help curb the spread of COVID-19.