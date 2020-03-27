Live Now
abc27 News+
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

People display messages to support workers during the pandemic

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, Mich. (WHTM) — Spreading love through isolation, across the world people are spending their time inside with a new mission.

Some new social media challenges are encouraging people to put up messages and art on their windows for essential workers to see.

Cut out hearts and drawings adorn homes from Canada to Norway to Michigan.

Many parents even got their kids in on the fun to help pass the time.

The goal is to show first responders, sanitation workers, and delivery drivers they are not forgotten as much of the world lives in isolation to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss