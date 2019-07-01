Pepsi to sell water in cans to reduce waste

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WHTM) – Pepsi will begin using more aluminum cans and fewer plastic bottles.

The soft drink company’s water brand, Aquafina, will come in cans at restaurant chains beginning next year. Some retail stores will be part of the testing.

Pepsi’s sparkling water, Bubly, will be sold only in cans. The Lifewtr and soda brands will still be available in plastic bottles.

All plastic bottles will be made from recycled plastic.

Pepsi says the changes are expected to eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and approximately 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.