“Person of interest” reward in Md. fatal fire probe is $100K

Firefighters embrace each other after a deceased firefighter was pulled out of a building collapse while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A reward offered about a “person of interest” in an investigation of a vacant rowhome fire in Baltimore that left three firefighters dead has soared to $100,000 with additional pledges. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Friday a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification of someone captured on surveillance cameras last Sunday evening around the scene on Monday’s Pledges from the state of Maryland,

Baltimore’s mayor, the Baltimore County executive and firefighter unions grew that reward. Authorities say four firefighters were battling the blaze inside the home when part of the building collapsed. ATF is investigating the fire’s cause