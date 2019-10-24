Phoenix police: Man facing multiple charges in hit-and-run

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of running a red light in a hit-and-run car crash nearly struck a couple pushing a stroller across a busy Phoenix street.

Police say 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso remains jailed on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and aggravated assault along with a weapons violation, a felony warrant in a probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants.

Authorities say Oveso was driving a jeep that ran a red light in the late-night hours of Oct. 14.

Traffic video released Wednesday by police shows a car slamming into two other vehicles at an intersection.

Police say Oveso fled the scene and allegedly threatened another driver with a knife.

A handgun was later found in Oveso’s jeep and he was processed for allegedly driving impaired.

