Pit bull protects owner from venomous snake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog in Tennessee suffered multiple snake bites while protecting his owner.

Haley McCormack was headed inside her Davidson County home after work and said she didn’t see the copperhead snake that was lurking near her front porch Monday night.

“As I pass the corner of my front porch, the snake is already recoiled back,” McCormack said. “Arlo lunged out and actually grabbed it by its tail.”

Her pit bull, Arlo, killed the copperhead snake before it could bite her. While trying to kill the snake, McCormack said Arlo suffered at least three bites to his face.

Within minutes, Arlo’s face and neck started to swell and his breathing became heavy.

The dog was rushed to the emergency vet and doctors administered antivenom.

Dr. Whitney Long, of Nashville Veterinary Specialists, told WKRN that timing is crucial when pets are bitten by venomous snakes.

“The longer you wait, the more damage that can be done,” the doctor explained.

Long said their facility always sees an increase in snake bites during the summer months.

She added most emergency clinics should have antivenom for dogs. After a bite, she recommended pet owners elevate the bite above their animal’s heart.

McCormack said doctors gave Arlo a positive prognosis. He was prescribed pain medication and McCormack is keeping an eye on his swelling.

She added that she’s grateful for her dog’s bravery.

“I could’ve gotten bit. He could’ve ignored the snake. He could’ve run off, but he chose to put himself in front of me,” McCormack said.