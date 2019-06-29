Police camera rolls as mom arrested for leaving child in hot car

OWASSO, Okla (WHTM) – An Oklahoma woman was arrested after police say she left her 14-month-old son inside a hot car, and a body camera was rolling as officers approached the vehicle.

Owasso police told KTUL-TV that a passerby noticed the child alone in the car and quickly became concerned, especially when no one returned to the vehicle after several minutes in the 88-degree weather.

The investigation caused a commotion inside a nearby liquor store. Customers came outside to see what was going on, and one of them was the baby’s mother.

“Turn around and put your hands behind your back,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. “What the hell were you thinking?”

Gretchen Markovics was being held on $25,000 bond and facing a child endangerment charge.

Police said witnesses estimated the toddler was alone for 15 to 20 minutes, perhaps up to a half hour. They said the child was wearing only a wet diaper, was clammy to the touch, and had bright red skin.