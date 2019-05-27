Police, FBI search for missing 5-year-old girl in Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Police and the FBI are searching for a 5-year-old girl in Utah and suspect she may be in danger.

The Logan City Police Department says Elizabeth Shelley was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday before her disappearance was discovered at 10 a.m.

Authorities suspected she was in the company of her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple.

Police say they found Whipple on Saturday afternoon without Shelley.

Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge told the Deseret News that Whipple is being uncooperative and considered a suspect.

He said “the obvious conclusion is that” Shelley is in danger and that authorities are focused on Whipple.

Police say Shelley is 3 1/2 feet tall with curly, shoulder-length brown hair, bangs and brown eyes.