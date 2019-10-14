Police: Man charged in Baltimore shooting of 2-year-old

BALTIMORE (AP) – Police in Baltimore say a man has been charged in a road rage shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Police said in a statement Monday that 33-year old Javon Johnson faces charges of attempted murder, assault and gun-related counts.

The boy was shot in the stomach Saturday and remains hospitalized.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison hours after the shooting said the boy was expected to survive.

Harrison said the boy’s driver honked the horn several times when other vehicles didn’t move at a green light Saturday, and then drove around them and turned the corner. He said a minivan then caught up to the child’s car and the minivan’s driver fired a weapon.

Johnson was arrested Sunday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.