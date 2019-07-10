Police: Mom drove with kids in swimming pool on car roof

DIXON, Ill. (WHTM) – An Illinois woman was arrested after police said she was caught driving with children in an inflatable pool on the roof of an SUV.

Jennifer Janus Yeager

Dixon police said they received a tip from a concerned citizen and soon found Jennifer Janus Yeager. Her daughters, ages 8 and 16, were still on the roof and in the pool.

Yeager told police she drove to a friend’s house to inflate the pool and had her children ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager was arrested on two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failing to secure her children in the car.