Police officer mows elderly woman’s lawn after welfare check

ORONO, Minn. (WHTM) — A Minnesota police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he got behind a mower to help an elderly woman.

Orono Officer Matt Siltala went to the woman’s home for a welfare check last week. When he saw she was OK, he asked her about her overgrown grass.

She said she didn’t have anyone to mow for her, so Siltala grabbed her mower and cut the front yard.

The police department shared a photograph of Siltala behind the mower. The photo generated a lot of praise for Siltala and some volunteers who want to help the woman.