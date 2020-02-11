Popeyes chicken sandwich drives sales up

The owner of Popeyes says its new chicken sandwich sent sales through the roof in the fourth quarter.

Restaurant Brands International reported sales at all Popeyes restaurants jumped about 42%, to 1.3 billion in the last quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The biggest sales driver was its new chicken sandwich, which caused a splash when it launched last summer.

Customers flocked to the restaurant chain for the sandwich causing a sell-out in less than two weeks.

The chain brought it back in November.

The CEO of Restaurant Brands International said Monday the sandwich, “Has proven to be a game-changer for the brand in every way.”