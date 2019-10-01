Postal Service to release redesigned Purple Heart forever stamp

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A new, redesigned Purple Heart Medal forever stamp will go on sale Friday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp features a purple border matching the brilliant purple of the medal and its ribbon.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the military who have been wounded or killed in action.

The stamp will be sold in self-adhesive sheets of 20.

