Postal worker saves Christmas presents from truck fire

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. – A mailman likely saved Christmas for quite a few families in a small Kansas town.

The postal worker says he was driving on a rural road in Osawatomie when his mail truck caught fire.

When he realized he couldn’t control the fire, the mailman took the packages from the back of his truck and put them on the side of the road so they wouldn’t burn. He removed all of the packages before any were damaged.

Firefighters said the truck was completely in flames by the time they got there.