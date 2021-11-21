Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot and killed her and her unborn child.

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was hit in the head and stomach Saturday night in the Lawncrest neighborhood. She has pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward and her unborn child was pronounced dead Sunday morning. WPVI-TV reports that Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter called the shooting “cowardly” and said it appeared the victim was targeted. Mayor Jim Kenney called it “deeply upsetting and heartbreaking” and said the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.