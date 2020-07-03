Pres. Thomas Jefferson in his BLACK descendants eyes!

National

by: Shannon LaNier

In celebration of the 4th of July, the Smithsonian Magazine just released a new project that reimagines historical figures through the eyes of their living descendants. As the 6th great grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings, Nexstar (CW39) news anchor, Shannon LaNier, decided to participate and give you a behind the scenes sneak peek.

To view the entire Smithsonian Mag. “Descendants Project,” visit… www.SmithsonianMag.com/Descendants

