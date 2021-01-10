President Trump lowers flag in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers

WASHINGTON, (WHTM) — On Sunday President Donald Trump released a proclamation to lower the United States flag to half-staff to honor United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Officer Sicknick passed away on Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty, physically engaging with protestors at the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Liebengood died Saturday while off-duty due to unknown causes, Former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told CBS News that Liebengood’s death was a “line of duty casualty.”

President Trump’s proclamation reads as follows: