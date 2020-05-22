President Trump orders flags at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — President Trump has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of coronavirus victims.

He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying the flags on all federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered over the next three days.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the request for flags to be lowered when the coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000 in the U.S.

According to Johns Hopkins University, that number is a little more than 94,700.

Trump also said on Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.

