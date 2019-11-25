President Trump signs bill expanding animal cruelty law

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – President Donald Trump on Monday signed legislation that makes certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act is an expansion of the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made the creation and distribution of animal crushing videos illegal but allowed the cruelty itself to go unpunished.

Animal crushing videos depict people killing, mutilating and torturing animals.

The new law prohibits intentional crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling or otherwise subjecting animals to serious bodily harm when it occurs in interstate commerce or on federal property.

People found guilty of torturing animals face felony charges, fines, and up to seven years in prison.

Supporters say the federal law would not interfere with local animal cruelty laws or enforcement, and there are exceptions for normal veterinary care, hunting and conduct necessary to protect life or property from a serious threat caused by an animal.

