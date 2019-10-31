Priest dance at high school pep rally goes viral

FOURT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHTM) — During a homecoming pep rally at a Catholic High School in Florida last week, Father Ricardo Rivera had everyone on their feet.

Father Rivera surprised everyone when he joined the dancers and cheerleaders during their routine and didn’t miss a beat.

Father Rivera is a Senior Theology Teacher at Cardinal Gibbons High School and an ordained priest.

His appearance was a surprise for everyone except the dance coach.

The crowd went wild at the end of the routine.

The video has already received more than 18,000 views on twitter.